Sidney Man Passes Away Three Weeks After Winning $1 Million

A Sidney man who won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in early January died suddenly on Friday.

Donald Savastano, 51, passed away as a result of a recent diagnosis of stage four cancer.

Savastano was a self-employed carpenter who spent $10 on the Merry Millionaire scratch-off ticket.

An obituary published Sunday by Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home in Oneonta said Savastano is survived by his mother, two sisters and four brothers, and died in his home surrounded by family.