Davis College Falcons fall at home

Davis College Falcons fell at home, Saturday, against the Albany College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences (ACPHS) Panthers, 75-59, at the Robb Activity Center.

Jackson Henri led the Falcons in scoring against the Panthers, pulling down 20 points on the night. But ACPHS's Alex Johnson was nearly uncontested on the court, scoring a game high 29 points.

Davis falls to 7-12 on the 2017-18 regular season, and 0-3 in the Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (HVIAC).

The Falcons travel to SUNY Delhi, Tuesday, game time at 7:00 p.m.