SUNY Broome splits double header with Jefferson

SUNY Broome Hornets split a double header with Jefferson Community College Cannoneers, Saturday, competing in the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) at the Baldwin Gym.

Taking the court in the earlier matchup, the Lady Hornets were unable to stop the Cannoneers' freshman guard, Sierra Fleming, from shooting beyond the arc in the first half. Accumulating 9 points in the first quarter, 24 overall, Fleming led Jefferson College to the 70-37 victory over Broome (2-17 overall; 0-6 conf).

For the second game of the night, the Hornet men brought with them a sense of payback for the Lady Hornet's loss. Not to mirror the women, freshman guard, Tron Smith Jr., came out firing on the hardwood. Walking away with a double-double, Smith Jr. had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists on the night, giving the Hornets the 76-70 win (4-13 overall; 1-4 conf).

Both SUNY Broome men and women basketball will play tomorrow, Sunday, against non-conference foe Hudson Valley Community College. Game time at 1:00 p.m. (women) and 3:00 p.m. (men), at the Baldwin Gym.