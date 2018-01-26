  • Home

Boys high school basketball overhaul

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. -

Around the Southern Tier Athletics Conference (STAC) boys high school basketball, here are your finals.

Seton Catholic Central - 65  def. Chenango Forks - 31  Final

Owego/Apalachin - 76  def.  Johnson City - 75  2Overtime

Oneonta - 68  def.  Chenango Valley - 40  Final

Elmira - 48  def.  Corning - 44  Final

Ithaca - 80  def.  Binghamton - 53  Final

Maine-Endwell - 69  def.  Union Endicott - 51  Final 

Norwich - 55  def.  Susquehanna Valley - 40  Final

Note worthy achievements:

Owego-Apalachin improves to 9-0 in STAC Metro conference play.

Seton Catholic Central remains undefeated in STAC East. Oneonta moves into second place in STAC East division with the win over Chenango Valley.

Maine-Endwell Spartan's Jack McFadden, freshman, scores 19 points in the win over the visiting U-E Tigers. 