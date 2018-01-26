Boys high school basketball overhaul

Around the Southern Tier Athletics Conference (STAC) boys high school basketball, here are your finals.

Seton Catholic Central - 65 def. Chenango Forks - 31 Final

Owego/Apalachin - 76 def. Johnson City - 75 2Overtime

Oneonta - 68 def. Chenango Valley - 40 Final

Elmira - 48 def. Corning - 44 Final

Ithaca - 80 def. Binghamton - 53 Final

Maine-Endwell - 69 def. Union Endicott - 51 Final

Norwich - 55 def. Susquehanna Valley - 40 Final

Note worthy achievements:

Owego-Apalachin improves to 9-0 in STAC Metro conference play.

Seton Catholic Central remains undefeated in STAC East. Oneonta moves into second place in STAC East division with the win over Chenango Valley.

Maine-Endwell Spartan's Jack McFadden, freshman, scores 19 points in the win over the visiting U-E Tigers.