Thursday high school hoops

Local varsity girl's high school basketball took to the courts, Thursday, here are your finals from around the STAC league;

Ithaca - 50 F Binghamton - 41

Owego Free Academy - 33 Johnson City - 51 F

Maine-Endwell - 58 F Union-Endicott - 52

Susquehanna Valley - 64 F Norwich - 30

Elmira - 63 F Corning Painted Post - 23

Note worthy:

Seton Catholic Central's Hanna Strawn reached the 1,000+ point career mark, Thursday, against Chenango Forks Blue Devils. She joins her teammate Ava McCann, as well as Lexi Levy for this year's top scorers.

The Saints' Julia Hauer is approaching 1,000 points also, and Marina Maerkl has a chance too. If both Hauer and Maerkl reach that goal, it would give Seton 4 out of 5 players with figures of 1,000+ career points.