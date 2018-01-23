Bearcats women basketball, a talented roster

Binghamton (12-7, 3-3 AE) won 76-46 at UMass Lowell on Sunday. Senior guard Imani Watkins scored a game-high 33 points -- the second-highest total of her career -- while senior center Alyssa James broke the Binghamton program record with her 237th career block. Sophomore guard Kai Moon and freshman guard Lizzy Spindler each finished with 12 points while sophomore guard Carly Boland added 10 points.



Watkins continues to lead the America East and ranks No. 11 in the nation with 21.8 points per game. She also is second in the conference in steals (2.6 spg.). James is tops in the America East and third in the nation with 4.1 blocks per game. She is also second in the America East -- and No. 47 in the nation -- in rebounding (9.5 rpg.).



As a team, Binghamton leads the conference and is fifth in the nation with 6.9 blocks per game. The Bearcats are also first in the America East in rebounding (40.5 rpg.) and are second in scoring (66.7 ppg.).



With 1,882 career points, Watkins ranks second in Binghamton program history and No. 12 in the America East. Bess Greenberg set the program record with 2,024 points from 1997-01.



UMBC (2-17, 1-5 AE) lost 78-75 to first-place Albany on Sunday. Laura Castaldo, who had 19 points against the Great Danes, leads the Retrievers with 11.8 points per game this season.



Binghamton leads the all-time series against UMBC 19-12. The two teams have combined to win six consecutive home games in the series. Last year, the Bearcats won 69-62 on Jan. 4 but the Retrievers got even with a 53-45 win on Feb. 1.



Courtesy: BU Athletics Department