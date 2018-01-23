Red Cross In Urgent Need Of Blood Donations

After the recent winter weather and the spike in the flu, the need for blood donors in Broome County is higher than ever.

The American Red Cross stopped by the Binghamton Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon in honor of National Blood Donor Month, and emphasized the need for donors.

Leslie Morgan Fredrick from the Red Cross said their need is urgent, with 16,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected and distributed to hospitals faster than they’re coming in.

"Our blood need is constant in America. Blood is one of those few medical products that we can't manufacture. So really, to save lives, we need the generosity of our donors to come out and to really really give a little bit of time, and a little bit of blood."

If your fear of needles is what’s stopping you, Frederick has a way to ease your mind.

"We have a lot of people come in that are a little apprehensive about needles, but there is some Youtube videos to encourage you to get over that little bit of fear. With one little stick, you will potentially be saving up to three lives, because every donation could be saving up to three lives."

Do donate, find a mobile donation truck or visit their office on Harry L. Drive in Johnson City.