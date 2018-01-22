  • Home

A Happy Update for one Broome County Dog

Now a happy update-- we first introduced you to Mallory the dog a few weeks ago.
  
She was the Broome County Dog Shelter's longest resident, but not anymore. After six months of searching, Mallory has found herself a family, according to a picture posted on the shelter's Facebook page. A happy ending for Mallory.