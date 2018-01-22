Future Business Leaders graduate SUNY Broome's Entrepreneurial Assistance Program

Sixteen entrepreneurs graduated from SUNY Broome's Entrepreneurial Assistance Program (EAP), Monday, with dreams and ambitions of getting their business ideas "up and running."

After completing a rigorous 12-week, 60+ hour program filled with lectures, lab work, and hands-on training, these men and women took to the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator complex to receive their certificates of completion and await one final reward. A cash prize presented to the clients of the three best-rated business ideas.

Presenting their business plans to a panel of judges, three winners were selected to receive cash prizes of $100 for third place, $500 for second place, and $1,000 for the first place idea.

This year's winning entrepreneurs and business ideas included:

Sara Liu -- Parlor City Vegan Charles and Jayme Szili -- Szizzle Designs Elizabeth Telfer -- GreTel Engineering, LLC

According to this year's winner, Sara Liu, she plans to take the lessons she learned at the EAP, as well as the $1,000 cash prize, to help grow her pop-up business into a permanent establishment that will supply the Southern Tier with vegan-based cheeses manufactured locally.

"We will use the prize money to get the appropriate license to be able to manufacture the cheese products," said Sara Liu.

But for those that did not walk away with additional funding for their businesses, they felt the amount of knowledge they obtained from Broome's EAP was more than enough to fuel their desires to join the small business market. Margaret Wright, an EAP graduate, said she learned a variety of skills that will help her succeed in a capitalist market.

"I learned how to put together a business plan, budgeting and I learned how to apply for grants to make my business grow," said Margaret Wright.

For some graduates, the Entrepreneurial Assistance Program allowed them to improve on already known subjects. David McIsaac, a Navy veteran, is a carpenter and woodworking specialist, already with business and managerial experience. He said he never knew about "business health," and feels that the EAP has opened his eyes to a new world.

"The [EAP] built my confidence enough in owning and operating a business. Now I know where I am at any given moment in my business," said David McIsaac.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said through programs like the EAP and business development initiatives, the future of the Southern Tier will improve for small businesses as well the labor force. With business owners discovering a more proactive role in their company, the local economy will see a direct effect.

"I think it's really important that we have these programs in the community...because the bottom line is jobs. The more successful businesses we have will get us those jobs that we're looking for," said Jason Garnar.