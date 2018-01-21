Bearcats Alyssa James breaks record as BU defeats UMass Lowell

Senior guard Imani Watkins scored 33 points and senior center Alyssa James broke the program's career blocks record as Binghamton (12-7, 3-3 AE) defeated UMass Lowell (3-16, 0-6 AE) 76-46 at the Costello Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon. The victory snapped the Bearcats' two-game winless skid.



James' historic block came with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter. That rejection gave her 237 for her career, which breaks the old mark of 236, set by current Binghamton Associate Head Coach Leah (Truncale) Bowers from 1998-00. James broke the America East record of 231 career blocks (set by Jamie Cassidy of Maine from 1996-00) against Stony Brook on Thursday.



Watkins, meanwhile, reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season and third time in her illustrious career. She went 13-of-19 from the field, tied for the team-high with eight rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded a game-high five steals.



For her career, Watkins now has 1,882 career points. She remains in second place all-time in Binghamton program history and 12th place in the America East Conference. In addition, Watkins' season average of 21.8 points per game is ahead of Bess Greenberg's 1999-00 school record of 21.3 points per game.



Also reaching double figures in scoring for the Bearcats were freshman guard Lizzy Spindler and sophomore guard Kai Moon, each of whom scored 12 points, and sophomore guard Carly Boland, who added 10 points. The 12 points was a career-best for Spindler.



Playing against a UMass Lowell team that pushed New Hampshire and Albany deep into their games earlier in the week, the Bearcats took a 34-28 lead at the half.



In the third period, the Bearcat defense took over. Binghamton limited the River Hawks to just two field goals and took a 53-36 lead. Offensively, Watkins had 12 of the Bearcats' points during that stretch.



Binghamton went 10-for-20 from the field during the fourth period. Defensively, it kept up the intensity, limiting UMass Lowell to just 10 points.



Jennifer Louro led UMass Lowell with 11 points.



The Bearcats recorded a season-high 18 steals. They also forced 29 River Hawk turnovers, which led to 30 of its points.



Binghamton finished 11-of-22 from three-point range (.500) and made five of its six free throw attempts.



Sophomore guard Karlee Krchnavi finished with a career-high four steals while junior forward Rebecca Carmody tied Watkins for the team high with eight rebounds.



The Bearcats return home to face UMBC on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department