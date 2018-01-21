Ithaca Police Searching Man Who Robbed Quik Shoppe at Gunpoint

Ithaca Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Quik Shoppe at 317 Third Street on Sunday, January 21, around 6:23 p.m.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store, approached the counter, and then asked the clerk "for all of the money in the register" while displaying a handgun that was tucked into his waistband. The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money before the suspect fled towards the Bowl-O-Drome.

Officials describe the person of interest as a black male, around 5-feet 7-inches tall, with a slim build. They say he was wearing a ski mask, dark colored pants, a jacket, and shoes.

The investigation is ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 272-3245.