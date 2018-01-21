Hundreds Watch the NFC Championship Game With Fox 40

Hundreds of people made their way down to Endwell Greens to watch the NFC Championship game at the Fox 40 Super Party Giveaway.

"Oh! I love Endwell Greens," said Edward Gaetano. "You have a great time, the food is good, and the drinks are good."

In addition to a complementary half time buffet, there were prize give-aways at every commercial break. Major gifts were raffled off at half time and the end of the game.

Some of the prizes included two round trip bus tickets from New York City, a $400 crossbow, a patio heater, an automotive reconditioning service, a $250 homePlus gift card, a darts package, and a custom set of golf irons.