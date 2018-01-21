Hundreds Watch the NFC Championship Game With Fox 40

Flood WATCH in effect for:
Northern Cayuga, NY
Special Weather STATEMENT in effect for:
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Otsego, NY
Hundreds Watch the NFC Championship Game With Fox 40Posted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
Local Boy Who Battled Brain Tumor Given New Room To Heal
-
Traditions Homestead: A Crossroads For Two Local Giants Of Industry
-
State Police Searching for Missing Man From Roxbury
-
Binghamton Patriots hockey fall to CV Warriors
-
Fatal Crash In Susquehanna County Claims Life Of Binghamton Man
-
Brozzetti's Pizza in Johnson City Catches on Fire
-
Conklin Girl Recovering From Dog Attack Gets New Room
-
Tioga Emergency Services Monitoring Susquehanna River Ice Jam
-
Weather @ 10 - January 19, 2018
-
Fox 40 Friday Night Frenzy
-