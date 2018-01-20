Important Information for Sunday's WWE Event

Broome County officials are outlining restrictions for Sunday's upcoming WWE Live event at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

"We encourage everyone to come and enjoy the show," said Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive. "However, WWE has a list of items that people cannot bring into the Arena and we want to let you know in advance, so you can go quickly through security and not miss part of the excitement."

Everyone who enters the Arena will be required to go through a metal detector, so officials are asking those in attendance to consider that when planning your evening and to arrive early.

Restricted Items

Bags and Briefcases

Backpacks

Large Purses

Video Cameras and Recording Devices

Laser Pointers or Noise Makers

Weapons

Alcohol

Drugs or Drug Paraphernalia

Selfie Sticks

Computers or Tablets

Coolers

Luggage

Camera Bags

Masks

Parking for the event will be available under Government Plaza and will cost $4 per car. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. ahead of the 5:00 p.m. show.