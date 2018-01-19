Bearcats frustrated with free throw shooting Thursday

Many times, a close basketball game can be decided by a foul shot. While that foul shot may not come in dramatic fashion at the buzzer, the free throws down the stretch of the final minutes can make or break a victory. Think about the term free throw for a minute. After a foul, a player stands 15 feet away from the basket and takes a shot uncontested for one point each. It's literally free points.

Now, the original rule book for basketball written by James Naismith did coin the term "free throw" but not because of the shot being an automatic point, exactly the opposite. However, with teams in the highest levels of the sport regularly converting 75% or more of their foul shots, they have become as close to guaranteed points as you can get.

On Thursday the BU women lost to Stony Brook 67-59, a difference of nine points. The Bearcats shot 5-14 from the free throw line, missing eleven shots. That's 11 points left on the line in a nine point loss. Do the math, if the Bearcats shoot 100% from the line, they win the game by two.

Last season the Bearcats ranked second in the conference in free throw shooting percentage (.721) behind only New Hampshire (.736), and were tied for first in the conference in 2014-15 (.720), but made 62 more free throws than UMass Lowell that year. So, Thursday's free throw numbers are disheartening.

"It's frustrating because free throws are part of the game and we've always been one of the best free throw shooting teams in the conference," said Head Coach Linda Cimino. "When your good free throw shooters are missing, that's a problem. When Alyssa [James] is getting banged around all game, she's exhausted, she was working hard, you know she's going to miss a few here and there. It's frustrating as a coach because you can't really do anything to simulate the exact game-like situation in practice for them to make those free throws. We'll rebound, we'll bounce back, we'll get in the gym tomorrow, and come back and practice, and work on it and we'll be ready to go against UMass Lowell on Sunday."

The Bearcats take on the River Hawks at noon on Sunday in Lowell, MA.