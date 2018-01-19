Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Wife With Screwdriver

Johnson City Police arrested a 50-year-old man for Burglary, Assault, and Aggravated Criminal Contempt, as well as multiple misdemeanors and violations for stabbing and beating his wife.

Authorities say they responded a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. on January 12 to a home on St. Charles Street for a physical domestic dispute. Once on the scene, Police identified Troy Bynum running out the back door and was taken into custody while attempting to flee the area.

The suspect entered the second-floor apartment by kicking in the back door which was locked then stabbed his wife several times with a screwdriver before hitting her with a hammer. She was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say there was an order of protection in place against Bynum and his wife and added that a 14-year-old was in the apartment during the altercation.

Bynum's Charges

Burglary (1st Degree - Felony)

Assault (2nd Degree - Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Mischief

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

The suspect was arraigned at Central arraignment and is being held in the Broome County Jail.