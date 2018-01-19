Casino Program Gets Shuffled Into Broader Degree At SUNY Broome

SUNY Broome is making changes to its hospitality program. Despite an earlier report, the Casino Management program has not been shut down, just re-shuffled.

"Nothing is sitting idle," says Hospitality Department Chair Rey Wojdat, "There's no cobwebs gathering in the casino."

In fact, when Fox 40 was on campus, a bar tending class was making use of the Casino Vespa lab. The lab was built in 2014 as part of the school's Casino Management program, which was created after Governor Cuomo announced there would be a gaming license in the Southern Tier.

About $231,000 in federal grant money was used to build the lab, which includes table games, a wet bar, and a lecture area.

"There's no state or county money that went into that lab," clarifies SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm.

The cost breakdown for the Casino Vespa lab.

Wojdat says initially, students were interested in the new degree. Existing students even picked it up as part of a dual major, but it just wasn't enough to keep the program alive.

"There was not enough to sustain it cost effectively," says Wojdat, "So we shelved it."

While it was on hiatus, the last two students completed their degrees in 2017. School administrators weighed how they could make the program more successful.

"For me, as an educator, it's about giving the students options," says Wojdat, "Because you don't know what your future will hold for you and what opportunities will show up."

In the end, the school decided to roll up most of the casino courses as part of a new, broader hospitality management degree called Hotel, Resort, and Casino Management.

"That means you're not specifically pigeon holed into casino management," says Wojdat.

Wojdat says the new degree makes students more marketable and provides more opportunities. That degree is in the process of getting approval from the college, SUNY, and the State Education Department, but is expected to be open for registration by Spring 2019.

In the meantime, administrators say the Casino Vespa lab is heavily used for other courses, including a statistics of gaming class. Drumm says there were more than 170 students registered in classes that use the space in the fall 2017 semester. For spring 2018 there are already 140 registered.