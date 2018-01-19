Fundraiser Planned To Help 8-Year-Old With Rare Disorder

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned to benefit a 8-year-old boy with a rare bone marrow disorder. Tiernan Kriner was diagnosed with fanconi anemia over the summer.

Tiernan has been in New York City since December, going to frequent doctors visits after getting a bone marrow transplant from his older brother. Friends of the Kriners are holding the fundraiser to help cover medical costs for the family.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday January 20th from 1pm to 3pm at the American Legion Post 80 on Main Street in Binghamton.