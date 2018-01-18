James sets AEast block record in Bearcats loss

VESTAL, N.Y. – It was a historic night for senior center Alyssa James, who broke the America East record for career blocks. Unfortunately for Binghamton (11-7, 2-3 AE), it lost 67-59 to Stony Brook (10-8, 2-3 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Thursday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



James finished the game with 19 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and three blocks. Her first block, with 9:06 left in the second period, was the 232nd of her career. In the process, she surpassed Jamie Cassidy of Maine (1996-00) for first place all time in America East program history.



With 234 career blocks, James is now two blocks away from tying the all-time Binghamton record, set by current Binghamton Associate Head Coach Leah (Truncale) Bowers from 1998-02. Binghamton has been a member of the America East since the 2001-02 season, when Truncale was a senior and led the conference with 2.4 blocks per game.



The 18 rebounds also marked James' third straight game in double figures. In addition, the double-double was the 16th of her career.



Senior guard Imani Watkins, meanwhile, made some history of her own. She finished the game with 21 points, giving her 1,849 for her career. She moves into second place all time in Binghamton program history, surpassing Sarah Cartmill (1998-02) who finished her career with 1,836 points.



Watkins sank a three-point field goal at the end of the first quarter, giving Binghamton a 22-18 advantage. The Bearcat offense, however, struggled in the second period as the Seawolves went up 38-33 at the break.



Binghamton got to within two points twice in the second half. The latest instance came when Watkins came up with a steal and a layup with 9:52 left in regulation, trimming the deficit to 48-46.



From there, however, Stony Brook went on a 7-1 run over the ensuing 3:40 to go up 55-47. Cheyenne Clark had five points during that stretch.



Over the final six minutes of the game, the Seawolves maintained at least five-point advantage.



Jerell Matthews led all scorers with 28 points. Clark finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.



The difference of the game, however, came at the free throw line. Stony Brook went 15-of-19 (.789) while Binghamton was only 5-of-14 (.357).



Binghamton travels to UMass Lowell for a noon game on Sunday.



NOTES: Watkins also moves into 12th place all time in America East history in scoring. Against the Seawolves, she surpassed Mykeema Ford of Stony Brook (1,831 points from 2003-07) and Joann McKay of Vermont (1,833 points from 1984-88) … James, who has averaged 16.0 rebounds over the past three games, is now averaging a career-best 9.7 rebounds per game for the season.

