Bearcats fall on the road to Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. - Host Stony Brook used a 23-3 run midway through the second half to take control and the Seawolves (8-11, 3-2 America East) defeated Binghamton men's basketball (10-10, 1-4 AE) 77-66 Thursday night at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.



The Bearcats led for more than half of the game and held a 50-43 edge with 12:43 remaining before Stony Brook embarked on its game-deciding run, which spanned eight minutes. Binghamton missed 11-of-12 shots during the stretch and suffered through a cold shooting second half (30%), particularly from beyond the arc (3-of-16).



Junior guard J.C. Show led four BU double-digit players with 15 points. Senior forward Bobby Ahearn knocked down 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and tallied 13 points. Senior forward Willie Rodriguez and junior guard Everson Davis added 12 points apiece. Junior center Thomas Bruce shook off an illness to produce seven rebounds, six points and five blocks.



The Bearcats started strong, using a 17-5 early run to forge a 28-20 lead 14 minutes into the contest. But the Seawolves closed the first half with a 16-7 run to take a 36-35 halftime lead.



Binghamton returns home on Sunday to host UMass Lowell at 2 p.m. at the Events Center.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)