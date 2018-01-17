Bearcats confident after Monday's win

In years past there was plenty to criticize about the BU Men's Basketball Program. After all, last year's 12-20 record was the Bearcats first season with double digit wins since the 2009-10 season. Current Bearcats Head Coach Tommy Dempsey fully acknowledges that, at times, it's been a struggle. But, all of that is in the midst of turning around.

Monday night BU beat Albany 79-66, the first win for the Bearcats over the Great Danes since that 09-10 season. It also happened to be their first conference win of the season. Granted, it was also their tenth overall win this year, making it consecutive double digit seasons for the first time since recording ten or more wins every season from at least the 2002-03 season through the 09-10 season.

However, there has been some criticism of the team after they dropped their first three non-conference games, and lost five of six prior to Monday. But, that skid also came on the heels of a seven-game win streak which some have, unfortunately, already forgotten about. Dempsey says that Monday's win was a good confidence boost and that some of that ire from the fans isn't deserved.

"We have ten wins. It's not like the years we have three of four wins and we're excited to finally excited to get a win. We have a good team," he said. "I don't feel like all of a sudden because we had a slow start in the league, that we're not a good a team. I know what I'm looking at. I always tell the guys to lean on my experience. I know what it looks like if we're good enough, if we're not good enough. This is a good basketball team. I trust that the win would come and that's what I tried to keep enforcing with them."

BU looks for conference win number two on the road on Thursday against Stony Brook.