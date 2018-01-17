U.S. Department of Education Approves NYS Every Student Succeeds Act

The United States Department of Education approved New York's "Every Student Succeeds Act" (ESSA) on Wednesday, January 17. The plan ensures that New York will continue to receive around $1.6 billion annually in funding from the Federal government to support elementary and secondary education across the state.

"Our plan includes new accountability components that go beyond test scores and establishes a more well-rounded educational system," said MaryEllen Elia, State Education Commissioner.

The ESSA plan emphasizes fostering equity in education for New York's students, expands measures for school support and accountability, and requires school-level improvement plans for the lowest-performing schools overall. It also includes strategies for supporting the professional growth of educations and ensuring that all students have access to a well-rounded culturally responsive education that supports their academic and social-emotional development.

More details on the plan can be found on the United State's Department of Education's website.