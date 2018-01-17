Police Investigating Tractor Trailer and Snow Plow Crash in Marathon

The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Route 221 and Deans Pond Road in the Town of Marathon on January 17 around 6:00 a.m.

Authorities say, Corey Houseman of Booneville, New York, was driving a 2003 Kinetic Engineering Ltd. tractor trailer eastbound when a Town of Marathon plow truck, operated by Randy Ensign back up onto the road and into the path of the tractor trailer. Houseman swerved but struck the back of the plow truck, continued into the other lane of traffic, and off the roadway before turning over into a ditch.

Police say the tractor trailer was loaded with sand and had a combined weight of over 100,000 pounds.

As a result of the incident, Route 221 was closed for around three hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

No injuries have been reported by either driver but Police are investigating the incident.