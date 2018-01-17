Endicott Police Arrest Pair on Multiple Narcotics Charges

The Endicott Police Department has arrested a pair of Village residents on multiple narcotics charges on January 17 after an investigation led to the discovery of a methamphetamine lab.

37-year-old Donald House III and 24-year-old Tashia Corey were taken into custody at their home on 106 North McKinley Ave., in Endicott.

Three days prior, on January 14 members of the Endicott Police Department and the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, multiple items that are typically used to make the drug, as well as heroin.

House III has been charged with one count of Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Corey has been charged with one count of Criminal Nuisance and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects were arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court and are being held in the Broome County Jail.