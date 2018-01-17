State Police Investigating Thefts at Multiple Walmart Locations

The New York State Police at Homer is investigating shoplifting thefts that occurred at the Cortland Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville in September 2017. Authorities believe the two suspects pictured are responsible for stealing around $2,847.32 worth of assorted baby products, electronics, and cosmetics.

Officials also say one of the female suspects is responsible for shoplifting at the Norwich Walmart on State Route 12 in the Town of Norwich as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYSP at 749-1614.