New Online Program To Make Job Training Easier For Broome County

A new, free, online program from Broome-Tioga Workforce is making job training easier.

“SkillUp!” will teach the unemployed in Broome County necessary skills to secure a job.

“We need to get people off the unemployment line, and into the workforce.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

Oral Marriott, Program Manager for Adult Education, says the program funded by the state is aiming to do just that.

“We bring them in, we help to educate them to get their diploma, and now we can also help them to get job skills. They can go into the workforce, be prepared, be able to offer an employer all the things that employers need.”

Nearly all online, the program launched this month lets users pick a skill or program they would like to learn, and from there matches students with prospective employers.

Department of Labor numbers show that 5,800 people in Broome County are unemployed, but there are 2,800 job openings.

“Anytime you have a situation where you have thousands of jobs that are going unfilled, with a lot of people unemployed. That’s a serious problem, that’s a problem with our skills gap.” - Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

SkillUp! is hoping to close that skills gap. Marriott believes Broome's strong workforce will even draw business to the area.

“We know that there are employers who are always looking for areas to set up their business, and one thing they look for is a well-trained workforce. We want to be a part of the equation in providing a well-trained workforce.”

So far, thirty students are enrolled. Classes are held at the United Presbyterian Church on Chenango Street in Binghamton where the program is headquartered.

The program is completely free of charge and is open to anyone over the age of 18.

To register, visit broome.skillupamerica.org or visit the Broome-Tioga Workforce in-person during business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.