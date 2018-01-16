Bearcats hoping Monday's win sparks another win streak

Looking at the BU men's basketball team, it might be easy to focus on the fact that Monday's win was their first conference win of the season through the first four contests, and it might be easy to focus on the fact that they've now won two of their last seven. But, don't forget that this is also a team that won seven in a row at the end of November and into December. This is also a team that, on Monday, beat rival Albany by 13, and for the first time since the 2009-2010 season.

Sure, starting conference play 0-3 isn't ideal after a promising 9-6 start in non-conference play. But, the season is far from over and Monday's win could just be the start of another big run for the Bearcats as America East play picks up.

"First of all it just feels good to get a win," said Willie Rodriguez who scored a game-high 20 points on Monday. "Once you get that win, you're more excited -- not saying we wasn't [sic] excited to go to practice, but we're more excited to go practice the next day, we're ready to go. We forget about this one after [Monday night] but we focus on Stony Brook starting [Tuesday]."

"I'm with these guys every day. I know that we care about each other. I know that we're about the right things," said Head Coach Tommy Dempsey. "I know that we work hard and that we're together. It maybe validates it. More than anything, I said to them, it's not about sending a message to anybody but ourselves, that if we get locked in, we play well, we can beat anyone in the league. We've felt that. We've talked about it. But we haven't proven it. [Monday night] we got a little taste of it."

The Bearcats now head back out on the road on Thursday against Stony Brook.