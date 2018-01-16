Local Leaders Weigh In On Cuomo Budget Address

Governor Andrew Cuomo laid out his plans for the 2019 New York State budget. The $168 billion budget raises the state's spending by more than %2. Cuomo spent a good portion of Tuesday's address calling out Washington law makers for passing a tax plan that he says puts New York State in a tight spot financially.

"Now, we probably agree on a lot of things that are happening in Washington," says Senator Fred Akshar, "But I would much rather focus my attention on relieving the burden of taxpayers in this state."

"As a result of decisions that were made in Washington with that tax bill, we really are facing a very, very difficult financial situation," says Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, "And he appealed to us that we are going to have to work very hard to try and figure out how to mitigate these cuts."

With the proposed budget, taxpayer supported spending will grow by 1.9%.

Cuomo plans on rearranging the tax code. He proposes taxing employers rather than employees on wages. Lupardo says it's unclear what the effect will be on individual taxpayers and businesses.

As for the $4.4 billion deficit the state is facing, Cuomo plans to raise revenue from a variety of sources including regulating internet sales tax, an opioid surcharge, and deferring large corporations' tax credits.

"We should not be closing this budget deficit by way of increasing revenues through taxes and fees. We should be doing it through spending restraint," says Akshar.

"I was impressed with the fact that he acknowledged how serious the opioid crisis is by adding an additional $26 million (to OASAS) and creating an opioid surcharge on medicine," says Lupardo.

Cuomo also plans on continuing with the Regional Economic Development Councils and URIs.

"They've been reasonably successful. I want to see where the money is going," says Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, "I'd like to see some accountability of what went into the whole structure."

Cuomo plans on increasing education spending by 3% and healthcare by 3.2%. He also talked about setting up some research into whether or not the state should legalize marijuana for recreational use.