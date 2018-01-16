Port Dickinson Elementary to Reopen after Water Main Break

After a water main break on Tuesday closed Port Dickinson Elementary, Chenango Valley School District announced, Wednesday, the water main has been repaired and children can expect to return to class tomorrow, January 17.

According to the Chenango Valley Central School District Superintendent, Dr. David Gill, the issues with the water main break in the village caused Port Dickinson Elementary to have a loss of water pressure, and that effected the use of the bathroom facilities as well as the water usage in the kitchen.

Stay with Fox 40, your source for local news, for any further updates, delays or cancellations.