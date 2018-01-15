Devils Crunch-ed again

SYRACUSE, NY – Louis Domingue stopped all 17 shots he faced as the Binghamton Devils were unable to score in a 3-0 loss to the host Syracuse Crunch on Monday afternoon at the War Memorial.

After no scoring in the first period, Mitchell Stephens put the Crunch up on the power play early in the second period. Stephens fired in his 12th of the year, beating goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the right wing circle for the 1-0 lead at the 1:43 mark with assists from Alexander Volkov and Jamie McBain.

The Crunch took a two-goal lead on Jonne Tammela’s first goal 7:32 into the second period on a loose puck. Blackwood stopped the original chance but the puck rolled in behind him right on the goal lone where Tammela got his stick on it with assists from Dominik Masin and Michael Bournival for the two-goal advantage heading into the third period.

Masin gave the Crunch a 3-0 lead just 1:12 into the third period on the rebound chance. Blackwood denied Matthew Peca on the original chance but Masin sent a turnaround slap shot by Blackwood on the secondary chance for the three-goal lead. The goal was Masin’s sixth of the year assisted by Peca on the original shot.

Blackwood stopped 39 of 42 in the loss and Domingue denied all 17 for the shutout win.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)