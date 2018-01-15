Big runs doom Bearcats in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Binghamton women's basketball team (11-6, 2-2 AE) was defeated 63-46 by first-place Albany (15-3, 4-1 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Monday afternoon at SEFCU Arena.



Senior guard Imani Watkins finished with a game-high 18 points. In the process, she stretched her career scoring total to 1,828 career points. She remains in third place all time in Binghamton program history and No. 14 in the America East Conference record book. Watkins is now just eight points away from tying Sarah Cartmill (1998-02) for second place all time in Binghamton program history with 1,836 career points.



Sophomore guard Kai Moon netted 12 points and dished out a game-high six assists. Senior center Alyssa James, meanwhile, grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, had a pair of blocks and recorded four steals.



James now has 231 career blocks, which ties the America East all-time record set by Jamie Cassidy of Maine (1996-00). She is also five blocks away from matching the Binghamton program record of 236 blocks, which was set by current Associate Head Coach Leah (Truncale) Bowers from 1998-00.



Binghamton was up 14-13 after one period but the Great Danes went on a 17-8 spurt in the second period to go up 30-22 at the break.



In the third period, Albany built its lead to as much as 44-32 with 4:43 remaining. The Bearcats, however, used 9-2 run in the ensuing 3:09 to get within 46-41. Moon capped the run by sinking four consecutive free throws.



Albany got the separation they needed in the fourth period, using a 10-0 blitz to go up 59-43 with 3:26 left to go.



Jessica Fequirer led the Great Danes with 17 points. Off the bench, Emma List and Chyanna Canada each chipped in 10 points.



Binghamton returns home to face Stony Brook on Thursday at 7 p.m.



NOTES: Moon has now reached double figures in scoring seven straight games … James reached double figures in rebounding for the second straight game. She has averaged 14.0 rebounds per game during that stretch.

