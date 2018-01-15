  • Home

Water Main Break causes Port Dickinson Elementary to Close Tuesday

PORT DICKINSON, N.Y. -

Due to a water main break in the village, Port Dickinson Elementary will be closed on Tuesday. 

According to the Chenango Valley Central School District Superintendent, Dr. David Gill, the issues with the water main break in the village causes the elementary school to have a loss of water pressure, and that effects the use of the bathroom facilities and water in the kitchen area. 

Officials said they hope to have everything fixed on Tuesday. 