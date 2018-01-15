Teen Organizes Blood Drive, Teams Up With Red Cross

A Maine-Endwell high school student is taking initiative and saving lives. 16-year-old Haley Ritter organized a blood drive to help the Red Cross meet demands over this slow winter season. The Red Cross says between the holidays, flu season, and cold temperatures, people just aren't getting out to donate.

This drive qualifies Ritter for entry in a scholarship drawing, but she says that's not the only reason she organized it.

"I think it's really important to give blood. I think helping others in such a small way, giving a little bit of your time to help a person in need is really nice," says Ritter.

The blood drive takes place on Monday from 3:30pm to 7:30pm at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street in Endwell.