Ice Jam Floods Impact Tioga County

With the recent spell of warmer weather comes the increased risk of ice jam flooding.

Ice jams occur when water builds up behind a blockage of ice, flooding areas downstream. On Sunday evening, the Campville Fire Department rescued a man and his dog from a flooded home on Kinney Road in the Town of Owego. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Myron Gulachock, a nearby resident, saw his home flooded in recent years and decided to take action.

"We had our house raised in 2008 after the 2006 flood. And in the 2011 flood we still got two or three inches of water but it was better than three feet of water in the house."

Officials have been keeping a close eye on area rivers and streams for the potential of more flooding.