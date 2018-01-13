Utica Comets shine in OT over the Devils

Bracken Kearns and Tim Kennedy scored for the Binghamton Devils but it was the visiting Utica Comets who tied the game late regulation and won in overtime, 3-2, in front of 3,667 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Kearns put the Devils up just 1:48 into the game with his eighth of the year. Josh Jacobs fired a pass from the right point position and Kearns tipped the shot from below the hash marks by the right leg of goaltender Richard Bachman for the lead.

With Ben Thomson in the box, Utica took advantage of a power play and tied the game. The puck took a bounce and went right out to Dylan Blujus at the center point who played it over to Adam Comrie in the right circle. Comrie fired a shot that deflected by the glove of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to tie the game, 1-1, at 12:56 of the first. The goal was Comrie’s fourth of the year with the only assist to Blujus and the game was tied after one period with the Comets leading in shots, 15-8.

Kennedy put the Devils up by one with the only goal in the second period. Michael Kapla fed Michael Latta who sent the puck immediately to Kennedy for the tap-in goal at the 3:45 mark. The goal was Kennedy’s first of the year with assists from Latta and Kapla and the Devils took a 2-1 lead into the third perod.

Binghamton gave up the lead late in regulation as Comrie fired in his second of the night with just 3:50 to go in the game to tie the game at two and eventually force overtime.

The Comets were given a power play in the extra time and Philip Holm scored his eighth of the year on a slap shot from the blue line to secure the extra point for Utica in a 3-2 win with just 0:33 left in overtime.

The Binghamton Devils return home Saturday for Star Wars Night against the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get a special Star Wars Pack that includes a lightsaber. For more information, call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils