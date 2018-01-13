Broome County Public Library Hosts Drag Queen Story Time

Performers today at the Broome County Library dressed as characters from tales read books to children. This time, with a twist. Ariel, Elsa and Alice in Wonderland were all men.

Some parents at the reading say the experience is good for children. Casee Guasconi, event goer, says,

We came to hear the stories today. We love to come for the story hours. I just thought today as a mom it was a really awesome experience for me to bring my son to be exposed to all different kinds of people."

In a Facebook post, the library says it aims to broaden horizons and celebrate the diversity of the Southern Tier.

While the reception at the library was positive, on social media some had other opinions. Denise Yull, who brought her two-year old granddaughter says,

It's storytelling and the books they read. That was the best part.

Most who attended today's reading were happy to hear the stories regardless of who was telling them.