Binghamton Police Investigating Grand Larceny at Boscov's

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a Grand Larceny that occurred at Boscov's in Binghamton on Thursday, December 11 around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a male suspect entered the store located at 11 Court Street and need the public's help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 772-7080 and the case number is 2017-57758.

You can watch the surveillance footage below: