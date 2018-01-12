Bearcats expect tight games throughout AEast play

The Binghamton University men's basketball team went 9-6 in non-conference play but so far have stumbled out of the gate in America East play dropping two straight. The 0-2 start is no cause for panic, except that a year ago, the 9-6 Bearcats entered conference play and dropped five straight en route to a 3-13 showing in conference.

The difference this year is that both conference losses have been down to the wire. One or two possessions go a different way and BU is 2-0 instead of 0-2. That's more or less how Head Coach Tommy Dempsey thinks the majority of the conference games will go, and expects some of those possessions to turn in BU's favor rather than against.

"We still believe that we're playing really hard, we have good players, we know that we're not much better and we're not much worse on any given night," Dempsey. "I don't think there's a game where we look at it and can say 'we're significantly better than them' or 'they're significantly better than us.' You go, you put your best foot forward, you play hard, you prepare hard - our players prepare hard every day - you just trust that things will start coming your way."

The Bearcats travel to Hartford on Saturday for a 2:00 tip off.