Broome County Inmate Accused Of Contraband Conspiracy

Inmate Audrey Criscitello, 30 years old, is accused of coercing another person to smuggle dangerous contraband into the Broome County Jail through visitation. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says Criscitello was charged with conspiracy in the 4th degree after the contraband was intercepted.

Criscitello has been arraigned in Town of Dickinson court on this new charge and was remanded back to the Broome County Jail without bail.