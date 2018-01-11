Harlem Wizards back in Johnson City for Second Year in a row

The Harlem Wizards brought their skills to the Johnson City School's on Thursday for an interactive assembly for students.

It was all fun and games when The Harlem Wizards squared off against the Johnson City's teachers and staff. Students and staff were able to meet some of the players and warm up with them on the court.

"We just are really appreciative of our teachers that took time out of their busy lives to play, and all the kids who have come to support with their families," said one of the Presidents of the PTO, Lisa McCaffery.

The event kicked off at 7:00 p.m. in the high school's gymnasium.