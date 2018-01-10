Four Recognized for Saving Man's Life With CPR in Afton

Four people were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a man's life with CPR in Afton. Jennifer Jones, Lila Harris, Sue Shove, and Afton Freshman Liv Harris-Morris all received Heartsaver Hero Award on Wednesday.

On November 6, 2017, 70-year-old Bruce Dailey collapsed during a lifeguard certification class after suffering from a heart attack. The four women quickly sprang into action to perform CPR and give Dailey three shocks with an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) before getting taken to the hospital. Their quick thinking saved his life.

“You have no idea how good it feels to be here today,” said Dailey.

The Heartsaver Hero Award honors bystanders who take action to save sudden cardiac arrest victims.

"The award, the recognition is less important than knowing Bruce was okay," said Jones.

"It's kind of humbling, I don't really feel like I'm any kind of a hero by any means," said Harris.

Harris-Morris knew exactly where the AED was because of the CPR trainings given every year to all students in Afton’s physical education class. She is one of the thousands who will learn the skill after New York became the 26th state in the nation to make Hands-Only CPR training a requirement for high school graduation in 2015.

"Teaching Hands-Only CPR in our schools allows us to train the next generation of lifesavers,” said Gina Chapman, Regional Director for the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Each year, more than 350,000 patients in the U.S. suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital. About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of- hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.