Veterans Memorial Arena Honors Local Vet for his Service

One local Veteran was honored on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Arena, for his service in the military.

Albert DeMarco, of Binghamton, served in the United States Army for several years and has received multiple awards. Those awards include a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Unit Citation with Palm.

"I was absolutely amazed to have this many people here. I mean these are all friends of mine, some I've known my whole life, some are just recent friends. It's really unbelievable the turn out. I'm so happy for it," said DeMarco.

The Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena began their vet tribute in 2011.