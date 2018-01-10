Section IV remains well represented in Girls State Rankings

The latest Girls Basketball State Rankings have been released by the New York State Sports Writers Association and Section IV has 16 teams ranked.

Class AA:

Elmira - 5

Binghamton - 13

Horseheads - 18

Class A:

Seton - 6

Class B:

Susquehanna Valley - 2

Norwich - 9

Waverly - 13

Owego - 23

Class C:

Bainbridge-Guilford - 2

Odessa-Montour - 6

Watkins Glen - 7

Moravia - 9

Class D:

Delhi - 3

Deposit/Hancock - 4

Stamford - 8

South Kortright - 13