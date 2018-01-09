Norwich Hate Crime: Prosecution Rests Its Case In Attempted Murder Trial

A former corrections officer on trial for hate crimes of attempted murder and assault will decide if he's taking the stand in his own defense. In Day Two of the Wayne Spratley trial in Chenango County Court, the prosecution rested its case. On Wednesday morning, the defense is expected to either call Spratley to the stand or rest its case.

Spratley is accused of committing a racially motivated shooting outside a Norwich tavern in July, 2015. Jack Alexander was shot in the stomach. On Monday, witnesses told Judge Frank Revoir, who is deciding the case, that Spratley, who is white, displayed his handgun outside the Broad Ave Tavern and threatened to kill Alexander, who is black. Witnesses also say Spratley was yelling racial slurs at Alexander.

The trial continues on Wednesday. Spratley waived his right to a jury trial last Thursday, the day jury selection was scheduled to begin.