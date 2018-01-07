Lockheed Martin to Fill 200 New Jobs

Lockheed Martin is hiring for over 200 positions in both Syracuse and Owego at an upcoming recruitment event on January 11.

The company says current opportunities include positions in Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Hardware Engineering, Software Engineering, Integration and Testing, and Manufacturing Operations. Lockheed is also looking for experienced Assembly and Electronic Technicians.

The event will be held at Destiny USA on the 3rd Floor Canyon area from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Lockheed employees will be available to answer questions about the open job positions and their work experiences.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company hires around 98,000 people across the world to research, design, develop, manufacture, and sustain advanced technology systems, products, and services.