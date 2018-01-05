Devils to Sens "This is our town!"

BINGHAMTON, NY – John Quenneville had a four-point night while Tim Kennedy and Jacob MacDonald each had three-point nights as the Binghamton Devils cruised to a 6-1 win over the visiting Belleville Senators on Friday night as Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Devils cashed in early as John Quenneville fired in his ninth of the year for the 1-0 lead. Jacob MacDonald moved the puck into the offensive zone and sent a no-look pass to Quenneville inside the left wing circle for the goal. Binghamton took the one-goal lead with assists from MacDonald and Tim Kennedy just 5:26 into the game.

Brandon Baddock put the Devils up by two goals on a snap shot from the right circle at 9:38 of the first period. Ben Thomson pushed the puck ahead to Baddock on the right side of the ice and he let a shot go from the offensive zone circle that beat goaltender Marcus Hogberg. Baddock picked up his third of the year with helpers from Thomson and Michael Kapla and the Devils held a 2-0 lead after one period with shots even at eight.

Binghamton scored three power-play goals in the second period to take a 5-0 lead heading into the final frame. Goaltender Eddie Lack made a remarkable save on a shorthanded two-on-one opportunity for Belleville and that started a rush for the Devils back the other way. Michael Latta moved down the right side and beat Hogberg for the 3-0 lead 7:31 into the period with Lack collecting the assist.

MacDonald and Quenneville would swap power-play goals and assists to put the Devils ahead 5-0. From the left circle, MacDonald fed Quenneville for the one timer at 11:13 of the second period for the 4-0 advantage with the other assist going to Nick Lappin. At 12:39, Quenneville returned the favor to MacDonald for his 12th of the year and a 5-0 lead. Kennedy was credited with his second assist of the night and the Devils led 5-0 to start the third period.

Belleville finally got on the board at 12:54 of the third period as Christian Jaros put home a power-play goal and the Devils’ lead was now 5-1. Jaros’ goal was his second of the year with the assists being credited to Jordan Murray and Chris DiDomenico.

Binghamton added a goal late in the game as Lappin tallied his 14th of the year from Kennedy and Quenneville for the 6-1 win.

Lack stopped 16 of 17 shots and recorded an assist in the win while Hogberg stopped 18 of 23 in the loss. Driedger came in for the third period for the Senators and stopped 10 of 11.

The Binghamton Devils return tomorrow night for Pucks & Paws Night against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. Fans can collect a discount ticket with proceeds going back to local animal shelters. Call the Devils’ front office at 607-733-7367 for more information.