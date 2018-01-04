Bearcat women ready for America East play

At the start of the season BU seniors Imani Watkins and Alyssa James said that they wanted to go out on top with an America East Championship. After posting a 9-4 record in non-conference play, the BU women can start to set their sights on that goal as America East play begins.

The Bearcats open up the conference portion of the schedule on the road on Saturday against Maine. The difference between conference and non-conference opponents is the scouting report. In conference, the competition is tighter because teams are more familiar with each other. As the Bearcats prepare for the Black Bears, they know exactly what will be brought to the table. But the same is on the flip side, their opponents know what their biggest threats are.

"Whoever wants it more that night," said Junior Guard Jasmine Sina regarding the increased familiarity between conference opponents. "At this time of the year, everybody's a good team, everybody we're playing. At the end of the day who can limit turnovers, who can play better defense, who wants it more, and who has that heart. I think we really do have that edge on us. We're coming back for blood this year. I think we'll have that over the other teams going into conference."

"We're prepared. We have one more day to get ready. Everyone's excited, it's a fun time," said Senior Guard Imani Watkins. "It is personal. It's a team and a place that we've been playing against for 3-4 years. We're going up to Maine, they're a good team, a tough place to play, but we're prepared."

The Bearcats and Black Bears tip off at 1:00 in Orono, ME on Saturday.