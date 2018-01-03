Devils fall to Senators in shootout

BELLEVILLE, ON – Eddie Lack made 32 saves in his first game with the Binghamton Devils in a 3-2 shootout loss on the road to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night in front of 3,248 fans at Yardmen Arena.

Kevin Rooney’s offensive zone faceoff win back to Ben Thomson helped put the Devils up 1-0 in the first period. After taking the puck, Thomson ripped a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Marcus Hogberg for his second of the year to put Binghamton ahead 1-0. The lone assist came from Rooney at the 10:43 mark and the Devils led by one after 20 minutes of play while holding the shot advantage, 15-7.

Nick Paul tied the game in the second period for the Senators after the Devils turned over the puck in the defensive zone. Goaltender Eddie Lack came up with two big saves after the turnover but Paul eventually shot the puck over the glove of Lack from the hash marks. The goal was Paul’s second of the year with assists from Jordan Murray and Jack Rodewald to tie the game at 4:39.

The Devils took the lead back late in the second period as Brian Strait sent a shot through traffic by the glove of Hogberg for his second of the year. Kevin Morris recorded his second American Hockey League assist on Strait’s go-ahead goal with 4:28 left in the middle period. Binghamton took a one-goal lead into the third period along with 27-20 shot lead.

Francis Perron took the puck to the hash marks in the third period and fed Max Reinhart waiting on the side of the net and he lifted the puck over Lack to tie the game at two. The goal was Reinhart’s sixth of the year with assists from Francis Perron and Andreas Englund to eventually force overtime.

With no scoring in overtime, Gabriel Gagne scored in the second round of the shootout and Hogberg stopped John Quenneville for the extra point and the Senators’ win. Lack stopped 32 of 34 whilw Hogberg denied 35 of 37 in the victory.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)