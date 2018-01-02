Two Vehicle Collision in Delaware County leaves One Dead

New York State Police said they are investigating a two vehicle collision in the town of Franklin, Delaware County, that left one man dead.

Police determined that James Crosby, 31, of Delhi, was driving northbound on State Route 28, when he drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a tractor trailer head on.

The operator of the tractor trailer, Jamie Dougherty, 42, of Oneonta, said he attempted to avoid Crosby's car, drifting off the roadway and striking a stone wall.

Dougherty suffered pain in his body and was transported to Fox Hospital, but Mr. Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Medical Examiner.

Oneonta State Police are continuing their investigation.