Frozen Pipes? These Simple Steps Could Keep That From Happening

Single digit temperatures are on their way, which means it's a busy weekend ahead for area plumbers who will be answering the calls to come fix frozen pipes.

Most homeowners know to turn off outside hoses and spickets when temperatures get frigid, but pipes inside the house can also freeze. Auchinachie Vice President Chris Holleran says there are some simple steps you can take to keep that from happening in your home.

"People don't realize that if they leave their garage door open, even if it's just to go shoveling, it introduces cold air into the house," says Holleran.

The best thing you can do is keep the heat inside. Close doors and make sure cracks in the foundation are filled. Opening cabinets under sinks can also help let warm air get to plumbing.

"Let the heat flow around the pipes," says Holleran.

In those colder areas of your house like drafty bathrooms or basements, Holleran suggests letting faucets run on a slow drip. As for some of the more time consuming methods of keeping pipes from freezing, Holleran says a lot of them don't really work. Something he recommends not wasting time on is insulating pipes.

"If it's in an area that's cold, insulating the pipes isn't really going to prevent them from freezing," says Holleran.

Holleran also cautions against using space heaters to thaw pipes. These can be a fire hazard if left unattended.