Multiple Lane Closures In Binghamton Due To Prospect Mountain Construction Project

Starting Tuesday, there will be a number of lane closures in Binghamton due to the Prospect Mountain Construction Project.

From January 2nd to January 5th between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., periodic and alternating lane closures will begin on State Route 7 South between Bevier Street and Frederick Street, State Route 7 North between Robinson Street, Bevier Street, and Frederick Street, and Broad Avenue at the I-81/Route 17 overpass.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or follow the New York State Department of Transportation on Twitter at @NYSDOT.